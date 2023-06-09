Newburgh Community to Hold Fundraiser for Veteran After House Fire

A local veteran lost his house in a fire on June 1st, and now the Newburgh community is coming together to raise funds to help him and his family.

Master Sergeant Christian Granda & His Service to the Newburgh Community

MSgt Christian Granda served in the United States Air Force from 1993 to 2013. During his 20 years of service, MSgt Granda served 7 years as a Logistics Management Specialist and 13 years as an Air Force Recruiter.

MSgt Granda is currently an Air Force Junior ROTC instructor at Newburgh Free Academy, where he has taught Aerospace Science and Leadership Management to students from 9th to 12th grade. The NFA Air Force JROTC program has around 120 to 150 student cadets and are heavily involved in helping in the community and the surrounding areas, whether it be providing a Color Guard for an event, to serving local groups like Habitat for Humanity, the American Legion, as well as school events.

MSgt Granda has dedicated countless hours working with the cadets and the community teaching them what Servant Leadership means. MSgt Granda is engaged to his wonderful fiancé Janine. He loves his 6 beautiful children; Ellie, Bella, Kyleen, Lexi, Vincent and Brandon and 2 family shitzus, Oreo and Ruby and the famous kitty cat, Kittles.

Weekend Fundraiser for the Granda Family

American Legion Post 1796 American Legion Post 1796 loading...

MSgt Granda and his family could use your help and support. American Legion Post 1796 is hosting a weekend fundraiser to support the Granda family. On Saturday, June 17th from 8:30 AM to 11 AM, the American Legion will host a breakfast buffet. The cost for the breakfast is $10. Food will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, bagels, and more. Coffee, tea and orange juice will be provided. Drink specials such as Blood Mary's and Mimosas will be $5.

On Sunday, June 18th from 9 AM to 1 PM, the American Legion will be hosting a Car Wash and BBQ. They are asking for a $15 donation for the Car Wash. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and more food will be provided.

Again, these events will be held at the American Legion Post 1796 at 29 Walnut Street, New Windsor, NY 12553. All our welcome! You can also support their GoFundMe by clicking this link!

