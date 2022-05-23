Newburgh Man Accused of Dealing Heroin, Fentanyl in Poughkeepsie

A Newburgh man is accused of dealing fentanyl and heroin in Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess counties.

Over the weekend, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 26-year-old Laquan Falls of Newburgh for criminal possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. with intent to sell in connection with a three-month investigation by the Drug Task Force into drug sales in the Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster County areas.

Newburgh, New York Man Arrested By Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Falls was taken into custody on Tuesday by Task Force agents and was allegedly in possession of a significant quantity of fentanyl as well as other illegal drugs. Search Warrants related to this investigation were executed by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force in Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties resulting in the seizure of additional drugs, police say.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

"Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can often be lethal in small doses. Illegal drugs, for example heroin, is often contaminated with Fentanyl. Fentanyl is believed to be a 100x more potent than morphine and according to the DEA as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl can be lethal. In Dutchess County, there have been a significant number of overdose deaths related to Fentanyl use," the Dutchess County Drug Task Force said in a press release.

Falls was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. He also has a Federal arrest warrant for his arrest as a result of the investigation, according to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess County's Drug Investigation Nets a Large Quantity of Fentanyl and Heroin

ThinkStock ThinkStock loading...

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Probation, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, City of Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Recovery Unit, Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, New York State Parole, City of Newburgh Police and the Town of Lloyd Police.

Anyone with information about anyone selling drugs is urged to contact the email of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force confidential tipline at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or call 845-463-6040.

The 10 Most Common Cannabis Questions New Yorkers Have These are the most common questions and answers regarding cannabis in New York State as of 4/19/2022.



$45 Million Mansion in New York State Yes, believe it or not this amazing modern mansion is in New York State.