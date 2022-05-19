Any bit can help them out. We are really lucky here in the Hudson Valley to have many services to help others and especially when it comes to animals. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a post from the Town of Newburgh Animal Control and Shelter that was a bit unsettling.

Liliya Kilianioak from Getty Images Liliya Kilianioak from Getty Images loading...

Times are very tough right now for everyone and it can be hard to purchase everyday needs. The Town of Newburgh Animal Control and Shelter does a lot for the community and not only that, but they also provide animals with a safe and healthy environment. They are in need of donations and if there is anything you can do to help out, any bit would be greatly appreciated.

What donations are they looking for?

According to the post, they need bleach, laundry detergent, cat and litter pate, and cat litter. They are all pretty easy things to find and simply adding one item to your cart on your next shopping trip can make a big difference.

Where can you donate?

The Newburgh Animal Control and Shelter is located at 645 Gidney Avenue in Newburgh and their listed hours are from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.

If you have a moment, check out their Facebook page for the most recent animal postings. Thank you to the Town of Newburgh Animal Control and Shelter for all that you do. If you live in another area of the Hudson Valley, there are other ways to help out and all the information is right here.

Since we are talking about helping others, here's how to help out your neighbors and free libraries in the area:

