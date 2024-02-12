An hours-old baby was found freezing and abandoned in the Hudson Valley. Police then conducted a heartbreaking search for the 21-year-old mother.

The Yonkers Police Department announced they found and arrested a mother after a newborn was abandoned.

Newborn Found In Yonkers, New York

The days-old baby was left abandoned in a Yonkers apartment building.

The newborn baby girl was found crying in the hallway of an apartment building on Chestnut Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A good Samaritan wrapped the girl in a blanket.

Search For Parents In Hudson Valley

The baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation. She's believed to be in stable condition.

Mother Found, Arrested In Yonkers

"Detectives from our Special Victims Unit, Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit responded to the scene to investigate. After reviewing hours of surveillance camera footage and interviewing many witnesses, investigators were able to identify the mother of the child, locate her, and determine the facts surrounding the abandonment of this child," the Yonkers Police Department stated.

Police say the woman gave birth to the child around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon. The 21-year-old mother later dressed the baby in a t-shirt, wrapped her in a blanket, and placed her in the hallway of 32 Chestnut Street at approximately 7:30 pm.

The infant was found about an hour later.

The mother, identified as 21-year-old Jaqueline Marleni Perez of Yonkers. She was charged with abandonment of a child, a felony.

Perez was arrested after being taken to the hospital for the "unconventional childbirth," police say.

“The circumstances that occurred are heartbreaking and unfortunate, but we are thankful the baby is stable and safe. I commend the compassionate and swift actions of our Yonkers PD in finding the mother, exhibiting concern for her welfare after going through a traumatic and desperate ordeal. This is a poignant reminder that help, regardless of the situation, is available to all of us – don’t be afraid to reach out," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated.

