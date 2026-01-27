New York’s Jones Beach Drops Massive Summer Concert Lineup

Jones Beach just dropped its 2026 concert lineup. From huge rock legends to chart-topping pop stars, New York summers just got way hotter.

Hudson Valley residents are lucky to have a number of huge music venues within driving distance of their homes.

Of course, locally we have Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County. In Upstate New York there's the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and MVP Arena.

In New York City, you have Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and more.

If I'm being honest, one of my favorite venues is the Northwell Jones Beach Theater.

Jones Beach 2026 Summer Concerts

The outdoor concert venue is beloved for it's unique, scenic waterfront location, offering a quintessential summer concert experience with bay breezes, stunning sunsets, and, often, a cool, refreshing breeze blowing in from the bay.

Seeing a concert there offers views of the ocean, on top of whatever band you're seeing.

The upcoming summer concert lineup at Jones Beach is already stacked. It's full of many heavy-hitters and more. See the full list below.

Jones Beach 2026 Summer Concerts

If you don't want to travel to Long Island, we've got the current concert lineups for Bethel Woods, SPAC, and MSG.

2026 Summer Concert Lineups Released For Bethel Woods

Below is the list of acts scheduled to play this summer at Bethel Woods, the iconic site of the Woodstock festival in 1969.

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

More acts are expected to be announced in the near future.

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

More shows have been confirmed at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, including:

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

Major Acts Set To Take The Stage At Madison Square Garden In New York City

2026 Madison Square Garden Concert Lineup

2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Schedule