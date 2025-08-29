New Yorkers Told To Rethink Trips After Deadly Travel Warning

The U.S. just issued a chilling new travel warning. One that says you could be killed or kidnapped if you travel to a popular spot. Here’s what New Yorkers must know.

New Yorkers may want to reconsider travel plans to a number of countries. The U.S. Department of State issued top-level travel warnings for several countries.

The travel advisories range from Level 1 to Level 4, with Level 4 being the strongest warning.

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries

New Travel Warning Issued for Mexico

The U.S. Department of State recently issued a new travel warning to Americans thinking of vacationing in Mexico.

"Many violent crimes take place in Mexico. They include homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery. There is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Mexico. Visit the U.S. Department of State’s country reports on terrorism to learn more," the U.S. Department of State "The U.S. government has limited ability to help in many parts of Mexico. "

Level 2 Warning Issued For Mexico

The Mexico travel warning is a "Level 2" warning with Americans told to "exercise increased caution" in Mexico due to "crime," "kidnapping or hostage taking," and "terrorism."

Many violent crimes take place in Mexico. They include homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery. There is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Mexico. Visit the U.S.

Most Dangerous Places To Travel In Mexico

While Mexico has a Level 2 warning, the following states in Mexico were issued a "Do Not Travel" Level 4 warning:

Colima

Guerreo

Michocan

Sinaloa

Tamaulipas

Zacatecas

