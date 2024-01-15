Many New York State Residents Will Soon Pay Much More For TV, WIFI

A massive amount of New Yorkers are just days away from a bigger bill for TV or WIFI.

Spectrum has confirmed a host of price increases that will take place in about two weeks.

Spectrum Is Raising Prices In New York State

A number of TV and internet services offered by Spectrum will increase, starting with the Jan. 30th billing cycle, the company confirmed to WKBW.

Monthly Increases For These Spectrum Customers

Below are the monthly increases:

Mandatory broadcast TV surcharge: Increasing from $23.20 to $25.75 a month

HD Box Rental Fee: $10.99 to $12.50.

Spectrum TV Essentials: $24.99 to $29.99 (Spectrum TV Essentials is the company's live streaming service that doesn't require a cable box)

Spectrum Advanced WiFi: $5 to $7

Spectrum Internet Assist: $19.99 to $24.99

Entertainment View: $12 to $15

Latino View: $12 to $15

Reasons For Price Hike

Spectrum released the following statement for the upcoming price increases:

Spectrum has taken a stand for a new, customer-focused model that provides more value and choice for video entertainment when negotiating all of our programming agreements. Despite these ongoing efforts, programmers continually raise fees for their content, which are passed through as increased fees to viewers and drive higher costs across the entire industry. Spectrum continually invests in our customers’ wireless connectivity, yet this is the only price change we have ever made to Spectrum Advanced WiFi, an optional service, which offers the most advanced technology to deliver speed, security and reliability to every connected device in the home.

The company also blames programmers for continuing to increase rates.

“Programmer rate increases generally continue to challenge the video space overall, it’s a viscous cycle, they push their price, we are no longer capable of doing anything other than pushing those price increases through to consumers,” Charter Communications Chief Financial Officer Jessica Fischer said during a webcast about the cost of cable.

