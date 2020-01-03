New Yorkers Continue Moving Out of State at Alarming Rates

Once again, people are moving out of New York more than any other state.

As of July 1, 2019, New York's population was 19,453,561, down by 76,790, from last year, the Census Bureau estimates. Over the past year, over 180,000 people moved out of the state than moved in, according to the Empire Center for Public Policy.

The Empire State was one of 10 states to see a decline in 2018-2019 and saw the largest population decrease, officials say. This marked the fourth straight year New York lost residents and the second year in a row, the Empire State lost more people than any other state.

Since 2010, nearly 1.4 million people moved from New York to another state, the largest of any state, according to the Empire Center for Public Policy.

“The cost of living in New York — the high taxes, regulations and housing costs — are making it untenable to live the American dream here,” Staten Island Republican Councilman Joe Borelli told the New York Post.