The calendar shifting to a new month means new opportunities for New Yorkers.

The New York State DEC is reminding hunters of the new hunting season.

Rabbit and Squirrel Hunting Dates In New York

Canva Canva loading...

The squirrel hunting season began in Upstate New York on Sept 1. As of Oct. 1, New Yorkers could also legally hunt rabbits. On Long Islands, hunters can harvest both starting on Nov. 1.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hunting Season For Bobcat, Raccoon, Fox, Coyotes

The hunting season for "furbearers" like bobcats, raccoons and foxes begins in all of New York State on Oct. 25.

"With 16 species of furbearers in New York, furbearer hunting and trapping opportunities are abundant," the DEC states in a press release.

Canva Canva loading...

Coyote hunting season began Oct. 1 across much of the state, the DEC reports.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"As a reminder, hunters that harvest a bobcat in New York must complete a furbearer possession tag and get the pelt or unskinned animal sealed. DEC is also interested in examining coyotes that exceed 50 pounds as part of an effort to better understand the genetic makeup of these uncommon specimens. Hunters can contact a regional wildlife office or DEC law enforcement (1-844-332-3267) to arrange for DEC to collect a biological sample," the DEC added in its press release sent to Hudson Valley Post.

Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America

Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America 27/7 Wall St. ranked each state in order of how popular they are as a destination for hunters. Here are the Top 10. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

8 Dumb Hunting Mistakes That Landed Hunters in Heap of Trouble

8 Dumb Mistakes That Landed Dumb Hunters in Heap of Trouble If you're going to break the law while hunting, you may want to avoid these 8 stupid mistakes that landed several hunters in a heap of trouble. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams