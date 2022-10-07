New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize.

This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize.

Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize

Patricia Wahl of Hartsdale, New York has claimed her $18.9 million New York Lotto jackpot.

"This is unreal. I still can't believe it," Wahl told New York Lottery officials.

Wahl claimed her prize nearly three months after purchasing her winning ticket. Wahl's $18.9 million prize was for the New York Lotto drawing held on July 20, 2022. The winning numbers for the July 20 New York LOTTO drawing were 7 17 23 29 48 57 Bonus Number 21.

Hartsdale, New York Woman Purchases Winning Ticket in Yonkers, New York

Wahl purchased her winning ticket at Vibrant Star located at 750 Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers, New York. The Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli is located at the location, according to Google.

Wahl opted to take her prize as a single lump sum payment of $7.771,907 after required withholdings, officials say.

Life-Changing Money Up For Grabs This Week in New York State

If you're feeling lucky, there are two major lottery jackpots this weekend. A total of $788 million is up for grabs this weekend in the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games.

The prize for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is at least $410 million. If someone wins Saturday's Powerball drawing the winner will receive at least $378 million.

The cost of one ticket for each game is $2. Both drawings will be streamed live online. Good luck to anyone who decides to purchase a lottery ticket this weekend!

If anyone in New York wins, maybe they will make next year's list of the richest people living in New York State. See the full list below.

