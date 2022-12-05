New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store

One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store.

Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center.

Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester County, New York Hit-And-Run Crash

Google Google loading...

On Thursday, Dec. 1, New York State Police began investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the Cross River Shopping Center parking lot on North Salem Road at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Randi J. Blattberg of Mount Vernon, New York. She was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Blattberg was later transported to Westchester Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, police say.

Blattberg is a Mount Vernon High School graduate, according to social media.

South Salem, New York Man Charged After Mount Vernon, New York Woman Fatally Hit

Google Google loading...

The driver who hit Blattberg fled the scene, according to New York State Police. Blattberg was fatally hit outside of the Westchester County shopping center featuring a DeCicco & Sons grocery store.

Driver Identified For Fleeing Scene

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

State Police identified the driver as 62-year-old Jeffrey S. Dickens of South Salem, New York.

He was subsequently arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a class D felony.

Google Google loading...

Dickens was arraigned before the town of Lewisboro Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $200,000 partially secure bond. He is scheduled to reappear before the court on December 12, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- December 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit Luckily for us, we don't have to travel very far to find a super cozy town to visit because New York is home to seven of the coziest towns in the United States!