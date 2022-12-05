New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store.
Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center.
Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester County, New York Hit-And-Run Crash
On Thursday, Dec. 1, New York State Police began investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the Cross River Shopping Center parking lot on North Salem Road at approximately 8:45 p.m.
The victim was identified as 65-year-old Randi J. Blattberg of Mount Vernon, New York. She was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Blattberg was later transported to Westchester Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, police say.
Blattberg is a Mount Vernon High School graduate, according to social media.
South Salem, New York Man Charged After Mount Vernon, New York Woman Fatally Hit
The driver who hit Blattberg fled the scene, according to New York State Police. Blattberg was fatally hit outside of the Westchester County shopping center featuring a DeCicco & Sons grocery store.
Driver Identified For Fleeing Scene
State Police identified the driver as 62-year-old Jeffrey S. Dickens of South Salem, New York.
He was subsequently arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a class D felony.
Dickens was arraigned before the town of Lewisboro Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $200,000 partially secure bond. He is scheduled to reappear before the court on December 12, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.