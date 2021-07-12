New York Woman Killed in Florida Condo Collapse

The body of a missing woman who's lived in the Hudson Valley was recovered in Florida's condo collapse.

Monday marks the 19th day of searching after about half a 12-story building crashed down in Surfside, Florida, not far from Miami. The death toll is now up to 90 with 31 people still missing.

The body of Judy Spiegel who used to live in the Lower Hudson Valley was recovered this weekend, her family confirmed.

"Today was one of the hardest days of our lives. We were told by the Miami Dade Police Department that our mom, Judy Spiegel, was recovered on Friday, July 9, 2021," Spiegel's children, Rachel, Michael and Josh, wrote in a statement.

Spiegel is originally from Plainview on Long Island. She also lived in Ardsley, according to public records.

Judy and her husband lived on the sixth floor of the now-demolished Florida condo. Judy's husband is safe. He was traveling in California at the time of the building collapse.

Engineers are investigating what caused the building to collapse, but say it could take years. Investigators are looking into a 2020 study that claimed the building was unstable and sinking at alarming rates since the 1990s.

