New York Woman, Dog Killed in Hudson Valley Home Fire

A deadly three-alarm house fire in the Hudson Valley remains under investigation. A woman and dog were found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the LaGrange Fire Department on Lakeview Road in the Town of LaGrange for a reported

house fire with at least one person trapped. Officials were told a dog was also stuck inside.

LaGrange firefighters extinguished the three-alarm fire with the assistance of firefighters from the Arlington, Pleasant Valley, East Fishkill, New Hackensack and New Hamburg fire departments.

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

It's believed a propane tank in the back was fueling the fire.

The first arriving deputy sheriffs and state troopers advised Dutchess County 911 dispatchers of heavy smoke and fire and confirmed the initial reports of an occupant and dog trapped in the house.

A neighbor attempted to enter the house to rescue the occupant but due to the fire conditions, neither the neighbor nor law enforcement officers were able to make entry into the house, police say.

When LaGrange firefighters arrived on the scene they immediately began an aggressive fire attack and attempted to find the occupant.

It took firefighters about two hours to put out the flames, Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post.

Once the fire was put out firefighters located a deceased individual and dog inside the residence.

Officials have yet to release the name of the deceased individual.

Neighbors told Rockland Video a dead woman was found inside.

“Detectives and fire investigators from the Sheriff’s Office are working closely with members of the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division, Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office and the LaGrange Fire Department to determine what caused this fatal fire. We extend our condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one and a family dog in this tragedy," Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati stated.

The origin and cause investigation and the death investigation are both continuing.