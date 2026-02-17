New York Weather Alert: Two Winter Storms Targeting Hudson Valley

The weather is finally warming across the Hudson Valley, but a local weather expert is warning that two winter storms have their eyes on the region.

Ben Noll wrote on Tuesday, "Two winter storms could soon affect the Hudson Valley."

Two Winter Storms Could Impact The Hudson Valley This Weekend

Hydromet Hydromet loading...

Temperatures across the Hudson Valley are expected to reach the mid to high 40s today. It's been great to see the massive snow piles outside my apartment start to melt.

That's why I was disappointed to receive an email Tuesday morning from Ben Noll regarding the chances of two winter storms.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"I’m watching two storms that could affect the Hudson Valley in the days ahead: one on Friday and another from Sunday into Monday," Noll said in his email.

Noll says it's too early for full predictions because "details will be ironed out in the days ahead." But his email provided what he knows about these storm threat rights now.

Friday Storm

Another Major Nor'Easter Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Friday's storm could bring "a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the Hudson Valley."

He says it doesn't look like a "particularly big storm." But it may be "just enough" to cause "school closings" for the school districts in the area that are not on break this week.

Powerful Coastal Storm Possible Sunday Into Monday

Irina Igumnova Irina Igumnova loading...

As of now, Sunday looks more troublesome as there's a chance of a "powerful coastal storm."

"This storm’s exact track is uncertain for now, but one possibility is the formation of a powerful coastal storm from Sunday into Monday. If that were to occur, significant snow and wind could hit the Northeast, including the Hudson Valley," Noll said.

More updates are expected in the coming days. Hudson Valley Post will continue to monitor.

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Tips For Snow Shoveling Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history