New Yorkers Warned About Deadly Rapid Brain Swelling Disease

New Yorkers are facing a deadly brain disorder linked to the flu. Cases have surged fast, and doctors are sounding the alarm.

A rare brain disease linked to the flu is rising in children across the country.

Doctors Warn Of Rare Brain Disease Linked To The Flu

It's called acute necrotizing encephalopathy or ANE. Researchers published a report in JAMA this week in hopes of raising awareness about this condition.

"Acute necrotizing encephalopathy is the most severe flu complication, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg for what flu can do," co-author Keith Van Haren states. "Flu causes all kinds of complications, including other forms of brain swelling, as well as pneumonia and respiratory failure."

Life-Threatening Condition Causes Rapid Brain Swelling

The life-threatening condition causes rapid brain swelling due to an immune response that gets out of control.

Children go from having mild flu symptoms to comas and seizures. Many children, who were healthy before the flu, have died within days.

Researchers are warning about this rare and deadly disease after seeing an "uptick" in the past two flu seasons.

The report says that 41 children have been diagnosed with ANE in the past two years. Most children were around 5 years old.

Nearly 30 percent were dead within three days. Survivors may face long-term health issues.

Flu Vaccine Encouraged

New York Nurse Who Was First To Receive Covid Vaccine, Receives Second Dose Shannon Stapleton-Pool / Getty Images loading...

While there is no specific treatment for ANE, the CDC encourages annual flu vaccinations.

Only six of the affected children were vaccinated.

"Vaccines really do help protect wonderfully against all those complications," Van Haren said.

