New York Underwater Recovery Team Find Body In Hudson River

New York State Police found a body in the Hudson River, near a local bridge.

On Sunday, New York State Police responded to reports of a body near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

New York State Police troopers were told a man jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on Sunday, August 3 around 11:30 a.m.

"The New York State Police were contacted by the New York State Bridge Authority about an individual who jumped from the Newburgh Beacon Bridge on August 3, 2024," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

The man's body was found the next day.

Around 2:30 p.m., on Monday, August 4, the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) recovered the body on August 4, 2024, at approximately 2:23 p.m.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a male jumped from bridge mid-span at approximately 11:27 a.m. on August 3, 2024," police stated.

Identified As 21-Year-Old From Montgomery, Orange County, New York

The man's name hasn't been released, but police identified him as a 21-year-old from Montgomery.

More information hasn't been released.

If you are dealing with a severe life crisis call Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text "Got5" to 741-741.

When should you use the National Suicide & Crisis Hotline?

