“Blizzard Watch,” “Big Snowstorms” Predicted For New York

Winter is expected to hit hard in New York.

Winter is fast approaching, and more weather officials continue to offer their predictions for the upcoming winter season.

Direct Weather, a social media weather site, just released its predictions.

Cold, Snowy Winter Predicts

According to Direct Weather, temperatures for New York and most of the country will be below average.

Direct Weather also predicts a higher than average chance of snowfall for New York. The weather outlook leans toward above-normal snowfall in the Northeast & Upstate New York.

New York Under Blizzard Watch, Big Snowstorms

A graphic about the overall forecast calls for "big snowstorms" for most of New York State and "Blizzard Watch" for the parts. The Hudson Valley is located in both areas.

This suggests that several storms could bring heavy snow totals, likely meaning multiple inches or even feet of snow.

The “big snowstorms" and "blizzard watch” mean the Hudson Valley is in the danger zone for some of the winter's biggest storms.

If these predictions ring true, expect multiple chances of big snow events this winter.

The forecast highlights an “active” storm track for the East Coast and Northeast. This means higher chances of major winter storms and significant snow events.

When the cold air is locked in, be prepared for some big storms.

