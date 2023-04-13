New York Times: Upstate New York Town ‘Special Place On Hudson’

The New York Times is shining the light on an Upstate New York town, calling it a "special place on the Hudson."

A recent article from the New York Times is titled "Coxsackie, N.Y.: 'A Special Place on the Hudson'"

Longtime residents and newcomers are helping transform the Greene County town, the New York Times reports.

In 2021, officials were given $347,000 for the Reed Street Historic District as part of New York's Main Street grant program. The money was used to preserve and protect buildings in Coxsackie.

The New York Times article also points out Coxsackie is pronounced: "cook-Sah-Kie." And highlighted a business, Reed Street Bottle Shop, which sells T-shirts with the name phonetically spelled on it.

The town's name reportedly comes from a Native American term. Around 8,000 live in the Greene County town, according to the 2020 census.

New York Times HIghlighte Rhinebeck, Warwick

The New York Times also recently called Rhinebeck in Dutches County a hotspot and Warwick in Orange County "under the radar."

