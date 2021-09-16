New York Times: How Rhinebeck Became a Hudson Valley Hotspot
The New York Times listed a number of reasons why an over 300-year-old Hudson Valley town is now a hotspot.
The New York Times recently highlighted Rhinebeck, calling Rhinebeck "A Historic Community With Cultural Amenities."
The New York Times article spotlights a number of Rhinebeck hotspots including:
The New York Times states that Rhinebeck residents think Chelsea Clinton's 2010 Rhinebeck wedding at an estate once owned by John Jacob Astor IV, put Rhinebeck on the map.
“Since then, we’ve just seen the trend moving up, the village is bustling” realtor Catherine A. Mondello told the New York Times.
The Dutchess County Fair, Dutchess County Fair Grounds, Sinterklaas and Samuel's Sweet Shop are just a few reasons why we think Rhinebeck was honored. Check out more reasons below:
Top 25 Places and Events That Make Rhinebeck, Rhinebeck
Rhinebeck was named one "The 23 Most Charming Towns in America" by Tempo 24/7. The website ranked towns by the overall look of the towns, friendliness of residents, architecture, surrounding attractions and general beauty.
Rhinebeck was also recently named one of the safest places to live in the entire country.