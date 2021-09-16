The New York Times listed a number of reasons why an over 300-year-old Hudson Valley town is now a hotspot.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The New York Times recently highlighted Rhinebeck, calling Rhinebeck "A Historic Community With Cultural Amenities."

The New York Times article spotlights a number of Rhinebeck hotspots including:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New York Times states that Rhinebeck residents think Chelsea Clinton's 2010 Rhinebeck wedding at an estate once owned by John Jacob Astor IV, put Rhinebeck on the map.

Getty Images

“Since then, we’ve just seen the trend moving up, the village is bustling” realtor Catherine A. Mondello told the New York Times.

Getty Images

The Dutchess County Fair, Dutchess County Fair Grounds, Sinterklaas and Samuel's Sweet Shop are just a few reasons why we think Rhinebeck was honored. Check out more reasons below:

Top 25 Places and Events That Make Rhinebeck, Rhinebeck

The New York Times recently highlighted Rhinebeck, calling Rhinebeck "A Historic Community With Cultural Amenities."

The New York Times article spotlights Bread Alone, Mirbeau Inn & Spa, Beekman Arms & Delamater Inn, one of the oldest inns in the United States, and Samuel’s Sweet Shop which is owned by actors Paul Rudd and Jeffery Dean Morgan.

The New York Times states that Rhinebeck residents think Chelsea Clinton's 2010 Rhinebeck wedding at an estate once owned by John Jacob Astor IV, put Rhinebeck on the map.

“Since then, we’ve just seen the trend moving up, the village is bustling” realtor Catherine A. Mondello told the New York Times.

Rhinebeck was named one "The 23 Most Charming Towns in America" by Tempo 24/7. The website ranked towns by the overall look of the towns, friendliness of residents, architecture, surrounding attractions and general beauty.

Rhinebeck was also recently named one of the safest places to live in the entire country.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley