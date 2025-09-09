Upstate New York Teen Suffers Severe Injuries At Bus Stop

An Upstate New York teen waiting for his school bus was suddenly rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. Police have launched an investigation.

On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a teen was injured at his bus stop.

Teen Hit By Car At Bus Stop

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, troopers rushed to Beattie Ave in the town of Lockport for a vehicle collision involving a teen.

Police report that a 2004 Ford Explorer was driving south on Beattie Avenue when, for an unknown reason, it exited the road, drove through a front yard, and hit a parked car in a driveway.

That parked vehicle then hit a 15-year-old boy who was waiting for his school bus.

Teen Suffers Severe Injuries At Bus Stop

The 15-year-old was rushed to Erie County Medical Center for what's described as "severe leg injuries." His condition hasn't been updated.

The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old man, was also taken to Erie County Medical Center for undisclosed treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say "this is still an ongoing criminal investigation.

