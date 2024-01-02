New York Teen Disappears From Hudson Valley After Christmas

A Hudson Valley family spent New Year's Eve praying their missing child would be found.

A few days after Christmas, the Carmel Police Department asked for help finding a missing teen.

Teen Goes Missing From Putnam County, New York

Carmel Police was searching for 16-year-old Leslie Hernandez. Police described her as being a 5-foot, 120-pound Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes.

She left her home on Drewville Road in Carmel on Dec. 29, 2023, around 4:15 p.m. She didn't tell her parents where she was going and left her phone at home, police note.

She was seen wearing khaki pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

"She does not have her phone on her. If you have any information regarding this missing person, please contact the Carmel Police Department Detective Division 845-628-1300," the Carmel Police Department said in a press release.

Police Still Searching On New Year's Day

Around 12:30 p.m. on New Year's Day, police confirmed they were still looking for the 16-year-old.

"We are working with multiple agencies in a coordinated effort to continue the investigation and bring Leslie home. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Carmel Police Detective Division," police stated.

Found In Good Health

Leslie was thankfully found late Monday, according to police.

"The Carmel Police Detective Division has located Leslie Hernandez in good health," the Carmel Police Department said in an update.

Police didn't say where or when she was found. The Carmel Police Department did give some clues about the search by thanking the following agencies for their help:

Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Town Of Kent NY Police

Westchester County Real Time Crime Center

New York State Forest Rangers

While Leslie was found many children remain missing.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

