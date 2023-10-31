New York Teen Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Detective Sergeant

A Hudson Valley teenager accused of killing a police detective is officially facing charges.

The detective was killed in a horrific car accident. The teen is now facing criminal charges, nearly a year later.

Yonkers Police Department Announces Charges Filed in Relation to the Death of Detective Sergeant Frank Gualdino

On Monday, after a nearly 11-month investigation, the Yonkers Police Department announced that criminal charges have officially been filed against the driver who caused the December 2022 accident that killed Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank Gualdino.

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 3:34 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass on Tuckahoe Road on a report of a motor vehicle accident. The accident involved many vehicles, namely an occupied Westchester County Bee-Line bus, a 2020 BMW M5, and an unmarked Yonkers Police vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

The operator of the police vehicle was identified as Yonkers Police Traffic Unit Detective Sergeant Frank Gualdino, a 24-year veteran of this Department.

He later died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

Teen From Yonkers Accused of Causing Fatal Crash

The driver of the teen was identified as a 16-year-old boy from Yonkers. The unnamed teen was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, the teen was indicted by a Westchester County Court Grand Jury for one count of criminally negligent homicide, a felony.

“To say that this situation has been painful and difficult from day one through today is an understatement, although this is the first step towards closure for all involved. Our Detectives worked diligently, as they do with all of their cases, to conduct a thorough investigation and presented that to our partners in the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza stated.

The unnamed teen turned himself in on Monday.

“The consequences of the irresponsible action of the driver resulted in a loss for our Yonkers Police Department, our City, and most importantly, the Gualdino family,” said City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “Several law enforcement agencies dedicated time and resources by proactively pursuing this case, and we thank them for their effort and commitment. Thank you to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah for securing charges and following through with this case.”

