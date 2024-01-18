Around 1,500 Students Removed From Schools Across New York State

Around 1,5000 students across New York State were removed from their classrooms after state officials uncovered a scheme.

A licensed New York midwife was just fined $300,000 for falsifying the vaccine records of kids.

State Health Department Issues Unprecedented $300K Penalty to Long Island, New York Midwife for Falsifying Vaccine Records

Roughly 1,500 School-Aged Children Affected Across New York State

Roughly 1,500 school-aged children from throughout the State are affected by the vaccine scheme.

The scheme included children from throughout New York State, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The majority are from Long Island, but also includes children from the Hudson Valley, New York City and as far away as Erie County, according to the New York State Department of Health.

"By intentionally falsifying immunization records for students, this licensed health care professional not only endangered the health and safety of our school communities but also undermined public trust. We are pleased to have worked with our partners in government to bring this wrongdoer to justice. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of health and well-being within our educational institutions," State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said

Vaccine Scheme Started In 2019

luiscar luiscar loading...

The vaccination scheme began at the start of the 2019-2020 school year, just three months after the June 2019 elimination of non-medical exemptions for required school immunizations.

Breen gave children the "Real Immunity Homeoprophylaxis Program," a series of oral medications marketed by an out-of-state alternative medicine company as an alternative to vaccination.

"The homeopathic pellets are not authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the Department as an immunizing agent against any disease. Breen was found to have administered 12,449 fake immunizations to roughly 1,500 school-aged patients as the pretext for submitting false information to the New York State Immunization Information System," the New York State Department of Health State.

Vaccine Scheme Doesn't include COVID

canva / wildpixel canva / wildpixel loading...

Officials say this scheme started before the pandemic so it doesn't involve the COVID vaccine.

The immunizations that were part of the scheme included:

diphtheria,

tetanus toxoid-containing and pertussis vaccine (DTaP or Tdap);

hepatitis B vaccine;

measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR);

polio vaccine;

varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine;

meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY);

booster doses of MenACWY; and the Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine (HiB) and pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) required for daycare and pre-k only.

flu

and hepatitis A.

New York Children Are Required to Receive Vaccines Before Returning to School

Empty Classroom DGLimages loading...

About 300 schools across the state were contacted Thursday morning letting school officials know all impacted students must be pulled from the classroom.

"Schools must notify the parent/guardian that the child is being excluded from school until the parent/guardian can provide proof that the child is in compliance. To be in compliance, children must be fully up to date with all age-appropriate immunizations or be in the process of receiving their missing vaccinations," the New York State Department of Health added.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.