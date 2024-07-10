New York State Will Be More Humid Than Most Of The Planet

A hot and very humid day is on tap for the Hudson Valley and most of New York State.

According to Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll, the Hudson Valley will be in the top 5 percent of most humid places across the globe.

Insane Humidity In New York State

"Wednesday, the Hudson Valley will be in the top 5% most humid parts of the planet," Noll wrote on Facebook.

Noll is originally from Orange County. He's currently a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.

Hudson Valley Post looked into Noll's Facebook post and according to The Weather Channel, the humidity Wednesday is expected to be worse in New York than in Florida or Texas, which are two of the hottest states.

AccuWeather says the RealFeel Wednesday in the region will be 100 degrees, with the RealFeel in shade 95 degrees.

If you're looking to beat the heat today, just know many beaches in the Hudson Valley and across are closed.

Heat Advisory In New York State

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until late Wednesday for New York.

"A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time," the National Weather Service states. "Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures."

Weather experts also say the area could also see the effects of what was Hurricane Beryl later on Wednesday in the form of thunderstorms, heavy rain and winds.

Governor Kathy Hochul says officials are monitoring for heavy rain conditions in the state with flash flooding possible.

