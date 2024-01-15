New York State Wants Residents To Drink Less In 2024

A new study is showing the dangers of drinking, and state health officials are hoping residents drink less in the new year.

The New York State Department of Health is hoping New York State residents drink less in the new year.

New York State Department of Health Encourages New Yorkers to Reduce Alcohol Consumption In 2024

Scotch Whisky Association Challenges Minimum Alcohol Pricing Getty Images loading...

The New York State Department of Health recently released a new report about the dangers that binge and heavy drinking.

"Excessive and binge drinking is dangerous and harmful, reducing or eliminating alcohol can have immense positive health benefits," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "Drinking less can help improve sleep, help you achieve a healthy weight, and improve your mental and physical health now and later in life."

New York State Study On Dangers Of Drinking

Key findings of the report are:

Canva Canva loading...

16.4% in New York demonstrated excessive alcohol use in the form of either binge or heavy drinking

14.9% reported binge drinking

5.5% reported heavy drinking

Men binge drink more than women

Men younger than 35 binge drink the most

Adults with annual household income of $75,000 or more binge drink the most.

White, non-Hispanic adults reported higher rates of binge (16.6%) and heavy drinking (7.1%)

White, non-Hispanic adults reported higher rates of binge (16.6%) and heavy drinking (7.1%) Binge and heavy drinking were significantly higher in adults who reported frequent mental distress (19.6% to 9%)

Binge drinking among adults who reported currently smoking (28.2%) was more than double non-smokers.

Heavy drinking was almost three times greater among people who smoked

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State Encourages You To Drink Less In 2024

Three Frosted Beer Glasses on Granite Counter Getty Stock / ThinkStock, Janet Koelling loading...

Following the report, the New York State Department of Health is encouraging New Yorkers to drink less, saying the New Year is the "perfect time to explore the immediate and long-term positive health benefits associated with drinking less alcohol."

"I hope in the New Year, more people choose to reduce their alcohol consumption and that those who struggle with their alcohol use take advantage of the many resources available to help," McDonald added.

Dangers Of Excessive Drinking

Virginia To Remove Russian Vodka From State Liquor Stores Getty Images loading...

The New York State Department states the following about the dangers of excessive drinking:

Excessive drinking is also associated with both short-term and long-term health outcomes. Short-term outcomes include unintentional injuries and violence. Long-term health impacts include increased risk for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, liver disease, and other digestive diseases. An estimated 3.2 percent of all cancer deaths in New York State are also attributable to alcohol consumption.

Good News Reported About Heavy Drinking

New York State did report some "good news" in regards to heavy drinking. Heavy drinking decreased from 6.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

Towns That Ban Alcohol In New York State

Did you know some towns across New York State ban alcohol. See the list of dry hometowns below:

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State Dry towns across the Empire State have no alcohol allowed. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.