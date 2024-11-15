New York State Wants Proposals To “Transform” Beacon

New York State wants your help as they come up with a plan to "transform" parts of Beacon.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the MTA requested proposals to transform parts of Beacon.

New York Wants Proposals To Transform Parts Of Beacon, New York

Google Google loading...

Officials are looking for plans to update and change the parking lot adjacent to the Beacon Metro-North Station into a residential development with about 300-units of mixed-income housing and replacement parking for commuters.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Creating homes near the Beacon Metro-North station will give hundreds of households a place to live while also enhancing the family-friendly community. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York is prioritizing transit-oriented developments that address the housing crisis, boost the local economy and improve access to low-emission transportation," New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said.

The project is into help the City of Beacon’s efforts "to foster greater connectivity between the waterfront, the Beacon Station and its Main Street," officials say.

Google Google loading...

“Good quality housing for all New Yorkers is one of my top priorities as Governor, and I’m committed to doing all I can to make that a reality for everyone in this great state,” Governor Hochul said.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

According to Hochul's office, this move is the "latest milestone" in the Governor's ongoing efforts to repurpose State-owned sites for new housing.

Google Google loading...

“Along with the achievements made in my FY25 Enacted Budget, the MTA’s recent Request for Proposals to transform a surface parking lot adjacent to Beacon Metro-North Station not only increases housing stock, but also uplifts the local economy by attracting businesses and creates a healthier community," Hochul added.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Proposals are due by Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. CLICK HERE to submit a proposal.

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan

The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York

The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York A new study by the U.S. Career Institute has determined what kills New Yorkers most... and it's a doozy. Gallery Credit: U.S. Career Institute

Keep Reading:

Expect These 10 Food Shortages in New York Before the Holidays