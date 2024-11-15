New York State Wants Proposals To “Transform” Beacon
New York State wants your help as they come up with a plan to "transform" parts of Beacon.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the MTA requested proposals to transform parts of Beacon.
New York Wants Proposals To Transform Parts Of Beacon, New York
Officials are looking for plans to update and change the parking lot adjacent to the Beacon Metro-North Station into a residential development with about 300-units of mixed-income housing and replacement parking for commuters.
“Creating homes near the Beacon Metro-North station will give hundreds of households a place to live while also enhancing the family-friendly community. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York is prioritizing transit-oriented developments that address the housing crisis, boost the local economy and improve access to low-emission transportation," New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said.
The project is into help the City of Beacon’s efforts "to foster greater connectivity between the waterfront, the Beacon Station and its Main Street," officials say.
“Good quality housing for all New Yorkers is one of my top priorities as Governor, and I’m committed to doing all I can to make that a reality for everyone in this great state,” Governor Hochul said.
According to Hochul's office, this move is the "latest milestone" in the Governor's ongoing efforts to repurpose State-owned sites for new housing.
“Along with the achievements made in my FY25 Enacted Budget, the MTA’s recent Request for Proposals to transform a surface parking lot adjacent to Beacon Metro-North Station not only increases housing stock, but also uplifts the local economy by attracting businesses and creates a healthier community," Hochul added.
Proposals are due by Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. CLICK HERE to submit a proposal.
