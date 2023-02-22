How New York State Will Spend Over $5 Billion To Improve Hudson Valley
New York State officials announced plans to spend over $5 billion to create jobs and boost the Hudson Valley's economy.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the Hudson Valley to promote how her 2024 state budget will help create jobs and boost the economy in New York's Mid-Hudson Region.
"These significant investments in housing, education, and infrastructure in the Mid-Hudson region are critical to lifting up the local community and economy," Hochul said. "This funding is building on efforts already underway to ensure the region is safe, affordable, and resilient to the challenges of the future -- creating a more prosperous Mid-Hudson region for generations to come."
The Governor's Office classifies the Mid-Hudson Region as Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties.
Hochul's plan allocates the following for the Mid-Hudson Region:
- $3.6 billion in School Aid
- $451.5 million increase in Foundation Aid
- $27 million for local road repairs
- $240 million in DOT capital projects
- $51 million for bridge repair/replacement
- $45 million for Wurts Street Bridge in Kingston
- $30 million for new Route 17 ramps
- $60 million for Bear Mountain State Park
- $337 million plan to reduce gun violence
- $250 million housing infrastructure fund
- $20 million for housing infrastructure planning assistance
- $1.5 million for Neighborhood and Rural Preservation housing funding
- $57 million addiction services funding
- $14.8 million for Bellayre Mountain
- $1.3 million for Veteran Peer-to-Peer Services
- $45 million for the Governor's Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management and Integration
"The Mid-Hudson Region, home to iconic natural beauty and a hub of top-tier education and innovation, has drawn increasing numbers of visitors and new residents in recent years, Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said. Governor Hochul's Executive Budget recognizes the need for strategic investment in added housing, infrastructure and economic opportunities that will support and ensure the region's long-term growth."