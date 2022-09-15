Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,

Our upstate airports are our gateways to local economies and make lasting impressions, connecting New Yorkers and tourists to the beautiful destinations that the Empire State has to offer. By making critical investments to further modernize facilities across upstate New York, we are lifting upstate airports to new heights and providing a 21st century transportation experience that travelers expect and deserve.

The 9 airports include - Binghamton, Albany, Watertown, Syracuse, Rochester, Ogdensburg, Saratoga County, Sullivan County, and Adirondack.

Here are some of the airport improvement highlights:

- Albany International Airport will receive $60 million for the expansion of its terminal.

- Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field Airport will get $32 million to relocate its General Aviation Terminal to integrate it with the Passenger Terminal. Monies will also be used to create a 3,000-square-foot General Aviation Customs & Border Protection facility.

- Watertown International Airport will use $28 million towards the expansion of the airport's terminal.

- Saratoga County Airport will receive $27 million to construct a new terminal building.

- Syracuse Hancock International Airport will use $20 million for two projects. The first project will upgrade the airport's Customs and Border Protection Federal Inspection Station. The second project will improve and expand the North Concourse.

- Sullivan County International Airport will spend $18.5 million to reconfigure interior spaces.

- Ogdensburg International Airport will get $18 million for the renovation of its terminal building and exterior improvements.

- Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will get $18 million for two projects. The first project will revitalize the airport's terminal building. The second will enhance the airport's operations.

- Adirondack Regional Airport will receive $8.5 million to revitalize its terminal building.

$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State

Another major airport in New York is getting a huge $9.5 billion renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul and other officials broke ground on the $9.5 renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday, September 9, 2022.

Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at JFK, the nation's front door to the world.

The New Terminal One, which is being financed privately, will feature 300,000 square feet of dining, retail shops, lounges, indoor green spaces, public art, family-friendly amenities, and improved roadways.

