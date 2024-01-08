Hometowns Most At Risk Of Nuclear War, 1 In New York The Worst
Fears of nuclear attacks continue to grow. A new list says one place in New York is the worst place to live in terms of a nuclear attack.
Recently, New York officials released tips that Empire State residents should know about to be prepared for a nuclear attack.
New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'
The New York City Emergency Management released the list. New York officials did not say why they decided to release nuclear attack tips.
These tips may be good to learn because one location in New York State was just named one of the top likely targets for a nuclear attack. See the tips below:
New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack
The Daily Mail just revealed the "15 US cities that are likely targets of a nuclear attack." One spot in New York State is near the top. Below is the list.
New York City Ranks Second In United States
New York City ranked the second most likely target of a nuclear attack.
"Not only is it the most populated city in America, but it is also the symbol of Western values and capitalism. A bomb dropped in New York City would impact Newark and Jersey City, both in New Jersey, which sits across the Hudson River. However, this is the nation's largest metropolitan area, home to more than nine million people," the Daily Mail states.
The Washington D.C. area was ranked the worst place to live in the event of a nuclear attack. ranked 15 cities.
The Daily Mail's list was helped by a recent 24/7 Wall Street study. 24/7 Wall Street looked into the "Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America."
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
"The U.S.’s largest metro economy and the most densely populated metro area, New York City is a highly likely civilian target. Home to Wall Street, the city was already the target of several terrorist attacks, including the 9/11 attacks that crippled the city for days. The New York Stock Exchange closed for four days, its longest shutdown since 1933. Perhaps as a result, the city is far more prepared than most. Still, evacuating from Manhattan has proven to be very difficult," the website states about New York.
