Trump Sparks Controversy Linking Tylenol To Autism In New York

Trump claimed taking Tylenol during pregnancy could cause autism. New York State health officials are pushing back hard. The controversy is heating up.

Top officials are speaking out about recent claims that link Tylenol with autism.

Trump Links Tylenol With Autism

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Speaking at the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said, without evidence, that women taking Tylenol during pregnancy can lead to an increase in autism.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Trump spoke alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Administrator for the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz while encouraging women not to take the medicine while carrying a child, but if they have too, only sparingly.

Kennedy established a task force this year in an effort to find the causes of autism.

Autism Speaks Releases Statement

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Autism research and awareness group Autism Speaks spoke out after Trump's comments.

"While some observational studies have suggested possible associations between Tylenol and autism, it is important to note that they have not – to date – proven causation, which we know to be influenced by many other factors such as genetics, parental health and environment," the organization stated.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Autism Speaks says women who are pregnant should always consult with a doctor when considering new therapies.

New York State Department Of Health Blasts Trump's Claim

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald ripped Trump's comments.

"The Department of Health remains committed to being a trusted source of evidence-based public health information for New Yorkers regardless of what is happening in Washington, D.C.," he stated. "The claims from the federal administration that the development of autism can be blamed on the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy is irresponsible and scientifically inaccurate."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

McDonald went on to say that autism is a complex disorder that has many contributing factors.

Keep Reading:

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.

12 New York Hospitals Receive Highest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.