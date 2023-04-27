New York State Residents Told To Prepare For &#8216;Severe Weather&#8217;

New York State Residents Told To Prepare For ‘Severe Weather’

Gov. Kathy Hochul and top New York officials offered a number of tips for New Yorkers on how to handle how upcoming "severe weather."

Hochul highlighted the need for Empire State residents to be prepared and have a plan for when severe weather strikes.

Hochul Highlights Tips For Severe Weather In New York State

"Severe weather is often dangerous and unpredictable, but the steps we collectively take to prepare can minimize the devastating impacts it could have on our daily lives," Governor Hochul said. "I encourage all New Yorkers to spend time this week learning about the risks we face from severe weather and what we can do to protect ourselves and embolden our efforts to remain disaster-ready."

Hochul made her announcement this week, during "Severe Weather Awareness Week" in New York State.

The National Weather Service and New York State are working with many other agencies to teach New Yorkers about the dangers of "severe weather" during the spring and summer in New York State.

What Is Severe Weather In New York State

Severe weather is defined as flash flooding, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, according to Hochul's office.

"Thunderstorms and lightning are unpredictable and can become very dangerous without advance warning. Flooding is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States with most flood-related deaths occurring from vehicles being swept away by floodwaters," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Since 1952, over 500 tornadoes have been reported in New York State. Almost every county in the state has dealt with at least one tornado.

Just this week residents in Sullivan County dealt with a tornado.

Tips for Floods, Lightning, Tornado

Tips for Floods, Lightning, Tornado In New York State

New York Gov. Hochul's Office released steps to prepare and keep everyone safe from disaster,

Steps To Prepare For Severe Weather

Hochul's office released four steps to prepare and keep families safe from disaster,

  • Develop a plan for you and your family at home, school, work and outdoors.
  • Figure out a safe place for shelter
  • Take each warning issued by officials seriously
  • Have a plan for your pets. Keep emergency supplies for pets.
  • Built an emergency kit of supplies that will last your at least 10 days. This kit should include flashlights, a weather radio and extra batteries. It's advised you keep a kit in your home and car.
  • Plan for any medical needs your family or you will need. Think medications.
  • Stay tuned to TV and radio stations that broadcast Emergency Alert System
  • You can receive emergency information to your cell phone by subscribing to NY Alert

Items You Should Have For Your Disaster Kit

  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • Battery-operated radio and extra batteries
  • First aid kit and manual
  • Food and water
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Medicines
  • Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

