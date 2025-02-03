New York State Residents Expected To Lose “$1,400 A Year”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says New Yorkers will pay big price thanks to a new decision from President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, President Trump officially imposed tariffs for goods from Mexico, China, and Canada.

Tariffs On Mexico, Canada, China

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

New York Gov Hochul: New York And Canada Is One Region

Canadian Flag over Okanagan Lake near Peachland British Columbia Canada SMJoness loading...

Hochul reports New Yorkers will end up paying a a big economic price for the tariffs imposed Saturday on Canadian goods by President Trump.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"This is going to be an additional tax on New York residents and American residents overall, and I don't see a way around that. This is what we’re facing right now. In a time when I’m working so hard to put money back in New Yorkers pockets, an additional $1,300, $1,400 a year is going to take that money right back out. So consumers are the ones who are going to bear the brunt of this, and that's what concerns me so much," Hochul said.

Hochul went onto to say there's "synergy" between Canada and New York State.

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"It's like all part of one region, and we have a lot of trade between us, and it's critically important for our farmers, and our manufacturers, and all the areas we produce materials that Canada needs that we get that across the border with ease," she said.

Hochul is not shocked Canada quickly imposed retaliatory tariffs on imports coming from the US.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

“Americans are already feeling the strain of high costs — yet Republicans in Washington are pushing tariffs that will make everything more expensive," Hochul stated. "In New York and across the Northeast, gas and electricity costs could skyrocket. Tariffs on Canadian lumber and building materials would drive up housing costs and stall construction. These tariffs will disrupt supply chains, slow production, and cost jobs. And when other countries hit back, our small businesses, farmers and manufacturers will take the hit. “Republican members of New York's congressional delegation have a choice: stand up for their constituents or let the Administration push through this disastrous policy. I urge New Yorkers to call them with a clear message — no backdoor tax.”

18 New Laws In New York For 2025

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Keep Reading:

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler