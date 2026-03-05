Millions Of New Yorkers Could See Massive $3,000 Payments

Many New Yorkers could see checks worth up to $3,000 if a new plan introduced in Congress becomes law.

Lawmakers want to tax billionaires and put the money into your pocket.

Up To $3,000 Checks Proposed For Millions Of Americans

charles taylor charles taylor loading...

According to a proposal introduced by Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna, millions of households could receive a direct payment as part of a new federal tax plan.

The proposal is called the “Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act.”

The proposal would create a five percent tax on billionaires.

What The Plan Would Do

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Lawmakers estimate there are roughly 938 billionaires in the United States today. Supporters of the bill say that the tax could generate about $4.4 trillion over the next decade.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Under the proposal, households earning $150,000 or less per year could receive a $3,000 direct payment per person starting in 2027. A family of four could get up to $12,000

Supporters argue the tax would help make the economy more balanced.

Other Programs The Bill Would Fund

House Minority Leader Jeffries Leads Protest Against GOP Budget Bill Getty Images loading...

The proposal also includes funding for several major programs.

Lawmakers say the bill would expand Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing services for seniors. The plan would also reverse cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

It would also help build and repair affordable housing across the country.

Additional funding would be used to raise teacher pay and expand in-home care services for seniors and people with disabilities.

Sanders says the goal is to help Americans who are working hard but struggling with the rising cost of living. He pointed out that many Americans are still living paycheck to paycheck while trying to afford things like housing, groceries, and healthcare.

Right now, it’s just a bill, and it would still need to pass both the House and Senate before any checks go out.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

Here are the Fastest Growing Jobs Currently

Here are the Fastest Growing Jobs Currently If you're looking for a new job, let's look at some of the career fields that are booming right now. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

15 Most Depressing Jobs