New York State Police: Woman Killed By Police in Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, April 29, New York State Police and the Hyde Park Police department began investigating an officer-involved shooting at a home on North Cross Road in the town of Hyde Park.

New York State Police Confirm Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Hyde Park, Dutchess County

A woman was reportedly shot by a police officer at a home on North Cross Road in the town of Hyde Park. The woman who was shot by police was pronounced dead, according to New York State Police.

"At this time, there is no threat to the public," New York State Police said in a press release. "This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available."

New York State Attorney General’s Office To Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Dutchess County, NY

Because the woman died from an officer-involved shooting, the New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified and will investigate. New York State Attorney General Letitia James has yet to comment on the officer-involved shooting in the Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County.

James' last public comment was on Saturday to announce that 60 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office, the Kingston Police Department, and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hyde Parke Police Department has also not commented on the fatal shooting. New York State Police says more information will be released in the future. Hudson Valley Post will continue to monitor the situation and provided updates when more information is known.

Below is the entire press release from New York State Police Troop K.

Hyde Park, New York - On April 29, 2022, the New York State Police and Hyde Park Police department are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a residence on North Cross Road in the town of Hyde Park. One female subject is deceased. The Attorney General’s Office has been notified. At this time there is no threat to the public. This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

