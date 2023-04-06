Video: New York State Police Trooper Nearly Killed By Car In Hudson Valley

We have an intense video that shows how close a New York State Police trooper was to getting killed by a speeding car. The trooper's car door was ripped off.

New York State Police shared a wild video of a trooper's car door ripped off by a passing car.

New York State Police Trooper Nearly Hit By Car In Westchester County

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Recently, New York State Trooper Robert Schaeffer was exiting his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated when a passing driver didn't obey the “Move Over” law and took the door off his vehicle.

"This is why you move over! Please obey the law and move over! Doing so can save a life, including yours," New York State Police wrote on Facebook while sharing a video of the incident.

The incident happened on I-95 in New Rochelle, New York.

New York State Trooper Injured In New Rochelle, New York

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Trooper Schaeffer suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. New York State Police didn't disclose his injuries.

"Thankfully, he survived. However, that is not always the case," New York State Police said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State Police report nearly 115 officers have been killed in the line of duty in recent years after being hit by a vehicle.

"According to the Centers for Disease Control, between 2011 and 2020 there were 114 officers killed in the line of duty due to being struck by a vehicle," New York State Police say.

Video Of New York State Police Car's Door Ripped Off

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Below is the full video of the incident.

Ten New York Laws That are Completely Insane, But Exist in 2023 There's no way that someone could actually be arrested for breaking these...right? Check out ten laws that are insane, but still exist somewhere in New York.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State