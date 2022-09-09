New York State Police Trooper Injured In Hit-&-Run In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper was hit outside of his vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police confirmed a trooper was injured in Westchester County, New York in a hit-and-run.
State Police Investigating Personal Injury Hit-and-run Crash involving a State Trooper on I-95, Westchester County, New York
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 8:46 p.m., a marked State Police car was parked on the shoulder of I-95, southbound, in the area of mile marker 14.9.
An unnamed New York State trooper was walking back to the patrol car after removing debris from the roadway. While walking back to the patrol car, the trooper was hit by an unknown vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-95 in Port Chester, New York, according to New York State Police.
Trooper Injured in Hit-and-run on I-95 in Port Chester, New York
The unnamed trooper was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. Police did not release the trooper's name or injuries.
The unknown vehicle that hit the trooper did not stop and continued south on I-95. New York State Police are asking for any witnesses to contact them.
"State Police are requesting the public to call 518-436-2825 if you witnessed the crash or have any information," New York State Police said in a press release.
The right and center lanes, between Exit 21 and the Connecticut State line, on I-95, were blocked during the investigation.