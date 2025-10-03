Smash And Grab Thefts Escalate Across Upstate New York

Car break-ins are surging across Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley. Police warn thieves are targeting popular car brands, and your tip could help catch them.

New York State Police is warning Upstate New York Residents about a string of “smash and grab” thefts.

“Smash and Grab” Thefts On The Rise In Upstate New York

Zoshua Colah Zoshua Colah loading...

New York State Police and local police are continuing to investigate an increase in car break-ins happening across the state.

Troopers from Ithaca and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department say there's been an increase in car break-ins in eastern Tompkins County. In these crimes, suspects break car windows and snatch valuables, often in seconds.

Most recently, on Wednesday, there were multiple incidents reported between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. One victim had their front passenger window smashed, losing a wallet with ID and credit cards.

Another report said thieves rifled through a parked vehicle. More break-ins are also being investigated.

New York Thieves Are Now Targeting These Popular Cars

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In the Hudson Valley, police say thieves are targeting airbags found in Acuras and Hondas.

Police say tires, rims, and even radar sensors from the grilles of Hondas and Acuras are "disappearing."

Crime Spree Over “Most Valuable Metal” Returns To Hudson Valley, New York

Yonkers PD Yonkers PD loading...

Police from the Hudson Valley also warn that a crime spree involving the "most valuable metal on the planet," which is found in cars, has returned to the region. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Tips Protect Yourself

Law enforcement is urging residents and visitors to stay alert. You can protect yourself from becoming a victim by removing valuables from cars or locking them in the trunk, parking in well-lit areas, and reporting suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police. Your tip could help catch these thieves.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Nearly 300 Cars Stolen Recovered In New York State