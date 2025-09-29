Upstate New York Neighborhood On Edge After Trooper Shoots Dog

A New York State Police trooper opened fire on a dog in the Hudson Valley. Officials confirmed what happened, but key details remain unanswered.

On Sunday, New York State Police confirmed a trooper shot a dog in the Hudson Valley earlier this week.

New York State Police Trooper Shoots Dog In Sullivan County, New York

Police say it happened Wednesday just after 12 p.m., when a New York State Trooper assigned to State Police Wurtsboro barracks was conducting neighborhood interviews in connection with an ongoing investigation near a residence located on Elm Road in the Town of Mamakating.

"While at the residence, the trooper rang the doorbell and heard a dog inside the home. In preparation for speaking with the occupants, the trooper walked down the front steps and positioned himself behind a nearby vehicle. Upon one of the residents opening the door, the dog exited the residence in an aggressive manner and charged toward the trooper," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Trooper Shoots Dogs In Wurtsboro, New York

According to New York State Police, the officer was "backed into a corner with no viable cover" or way to retreat.

"Fearing for his safety, the trooper discharged his issued firearm multiple times, striking the dog," New York State Police said.

The trooper called for backup. Two more troopers and a supervisor responded.

The dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic, where it was treated for its injuries.

The dog's breed and condition weren't released. Police also didn't release the trooper's name.

The shooting remains under investigation.

