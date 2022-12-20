New York State Police Hand Out Over 3,000 Tickets In Hudson Valley

New York State Police Week In Review For Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester
Troop K patrols Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester counties.
Troop K Week in Review
Arrests
Felony:19
Misdemeanor:76
Violation: 4
Crash Investigations
Property Damage:136
Personal Injury:31
Fatal: 0
DWI Arrests: 24
Total Calls For Service: 1,093
Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,670
More information about the police activity wasn't released.
