New York State Police: Atlanta Man Found In Hudson Valley With 1,700 Grams Of Cocaine
A man from Atlanta was allegedly found with nearly $400,000 worth of cocaine in the Hudson Valley.
On Tuesday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed an arrest was made following a traffic stop earlier this month on the Taconic State Parkway
Georgia Man Pulled Over On Taconic State Parkway In Dutchess County
On Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit arrested a man from Georgia for possession of a large amount of cocaine in Hopewell Junction.
Troopers stopped a 2018 BMW X6 on the Taconic State Parkway for alleged violations of the vehicle and traffic laws in the town of East Fishkill.
Police report over 1,000 grams of cocaine was found during the traffic stop.
New York State Police: Georgia Man Found With Over A Kilo Of Cocaine In Hopewell Junction
The driver was identified as 45-year-old Rayheim Drayton of Atlanta, Georgia. Police allege he was in possession of 1,679 grams of cocaine on the Taconic State Parkway in Hopewell Junction, New York.
According to Zinnia Health, a gram of cocaine might cost around $100 to $200.
Drayton was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree, a class A-I felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell, a class B felony.
He was arraigned before the town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail to reappear at a future date.
