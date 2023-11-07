New York State Pet Owners Told To ‘Destroy’ Popular Pet Food

Health officials are telling New York State residents to "destroy" potentially contaminated pet food.

The FDA announced some popular dog food sold in New York State was recalled.

Dog Food Sold In New York Recalled

Photos of all the recalled products can be seen below:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Do Not Feed Your Pets This Food, Destroy Food

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA warns "do not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals."

The FDA also says to "destroy" the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access.

"Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food," the FDA states.

Dangers Of Salmonella

Canva Canva loading...

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

"Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian," the FDA adds.

Humans are not at risk if they "thoroughly washed their hands after having contact" with the contaminated pet products.

Salmonella Symptoms In Humans

Canva Canva loading...

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for:

nausea,

vomiting,

diarrhea,

bloody diarrhea,

abdominal cramping,

fever

Salmonella may cause more serious ailments in humans, including:

arterial infections,

endocarditis,

arthritis,

muscle pain,

eye irritation,

urinary tract symptoms.

Anyone with these symptoms should call their healthcare provider.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall is separate from and unrelated to the Mid-America Pet Food recall for salmonella on September 3, 2023, officials note.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.