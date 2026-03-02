Are New Yorkers Safe? Governor Issues Urgent New Warning

From the Hudson Valley to Western New York, our reps are divided. Is this a "reckless war" or a necessary move for security?

Lawmakers across New York State are reacting to the United States carrying out strikes against Iran. That attack by the U.S. and Israel started over the weekend.

Hudson Valley

Democrat and 19th District Congressman Josh Riley believes President Trump should have consulted with Congress before taking action.

Republican 17th District Congressman Mike Lawler said the notion that these strikes were illegal or that the President needed Congress's authority is wrong, and a full briefing is forthcoming.

Capital Region

21st District Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik believes Iran can't be allowed to have nuclear weapons that'd threaten America's national security.

Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat who represents the 20th District, says President Trump is dragging the country into another reckless, unjustified war in the Middle East.

Central New York

Republican and 24th District Congresswoman Claudia Tenney says she hopes the people of Iran take back their country to have a future of peace.

Democrat and 22nd District Congressman John Mannion says President Trump's war of choice disregards the Constitution and might further erode American stature and leadership.

Western New York

Democrat and 25th District Congressman Joe Morelle claims these actions are a guide that President Trump has no regard for the Constitution or the rule of law, and raised concerns about the safety of American troops.

Minority Leaders Hakeem Jefferies and Chuck Schumer urged the administration to explain why it launched the strikes.

New York On High Alert

Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State is on high alert and "taking precautionary steps" to protect all New Yorkers.

“While there have been no specific, credible threats to New York identified, we continue to monitor online activity for any potential threats, and we encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity," Hochul said a in a statement.

