Why New York Is The Most Haunted State In America

Experts say the Empire State sees more ghosts than anywhere else.

Do you believe in Ghosts? Every year, thousands of "ghost" sightings are reported across the United States.

New York State Is Apparently Full Of Ghosts

Šimom Caban on Unsplash Šimom Caban on Unsplash loading...

Not only do many New Yorkers believe in ghosts, but New Yorkers apparently see more ghosts than residents in any other state.

That's according to Casino.Ca. In America, there are around 2,329 ghost sightings per 10,000 people, which means there's a 23.29% chance of running into a spirit.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Casino.Ca says New York "is the #1 most haunted state." New Yorkers report 81 sightings per 10,000 people.

Casino.CA Casino.CA loading...

"The Empire State isn’t just home to Broadway and Wall Street, it’s alive with spirits who never quite checked out," Casino.Ca states.

Home In Hudson Valley Is Legally Haunted

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Probably helping New York State earn the distinction of being the most haunted state in America is the fact that there's a legally haunted home in the Hudson Valley.

The Rockland County mansion behind the “Ghostbusters ruling” is still giving locals chills. See more about the home below.

Look Inside Hudson Valley, New York Home That's Legally Haunted Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

Ghost Methodology

To figure out the odds of seeing a ghost, Casino.CA dug into a century’s worth of data. That included U.S. reports from Ghosts of America, plus the endless stream of encounters people post on Facebook, TikTok, X, Instagram, and forums.

5 Of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Legends and Haunts

5 Of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Legends and Haunts Take a look at these 5 local legends that will send a chill down your spine.

How Halloween Has Changed in the Past 100 Years

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis

Keep Reading: