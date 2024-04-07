New York State Official ‘Scared As Hell’ For Upcoming Eclipse

The upcoming "generational spectacle" is scaring some top officials. On top of that, a State Of Emergency was declared just outside New York.

The total solar eclipse is set for Monday.

Total Solar Eclipse In Upstate New York, Western New York

NASA NASA loading...

Officials have called the upcoming eclipse a "generational spectacle" and a "once-in-a-lifetime."

Nearly 30 counties in New York State will get to see a full total solar eclipse on April 8 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE for updated times for the upcoming total solar eclipse or see the times at the bottom of this article.

New York State Prepares For "Millions Of Visitors"

Darren McGee- Office of Governor Darren McGee- Office of Governor loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State is ready to "welcome millions of visitors."

But it's all these visitors that are worrying many in and out of New York State.

Gas Shortages Possible In New York State

All those people forced New York State to issue a warning about possible gas shortages.

"Fuel infrastructure may not be able to support an increase in vehicular traffic," New York State Police stated.

Officials recommend fueling up before the eclipse.

Did you know that New York State does limit how much gas you can purchase in one trip to the gas station?

CLICK HERE to find out the limit.

New York State Police also warn about traffic, lack of food and water and cellphone network jams.

State of Emergency Declared Just Outside New York

Canva Canva loading...

Just outside New York State a "State of Emergency" was declared. Regional Chair Jim Bradley "proactively declared a State of Emergency" for the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati believes Niagara Falls will break a record for the most visitors in one day.

Officials say the State of Emergency was declared "out of an abundance of caution" so that all in Niagara can enjoy "this once-in-a-lifetime event."

North Country Official "Scared As Hell"

Canva Canva loading...

"I've got to be honest with you. I'm scared as hell," Tupper Lake town supervisor Rick Dattola told the Adirondack Explorer about the upcoming eclipse.

Officials say anyone traveling to the North Country, or North Country residents, to prepare for widespread traffic, dry gas pumps and cellphone outages.

Update: Parts Of New York State Will No Longer See Total Eclipse

An updated Solar eclipse totality map is out just before the total solar eclipse.

This means, some New Yorkers won't get to enjoy the total eclipse. CLICK HERE to find out where.

The Top 7 Solar Eclipse Controversies

There are several controversies surrounding the eclipse. Including:

The Top 7 Solar Eclipse Controversies The solar eclipse has been seen by few, shrouded in mystery by many, and its legendary status has come with quite a few controversies. Will it cause earthquakes? Can it shut down our electric systems? Will it end the world? Gallery Credit: Devon Brosnan

Updated Eclipse Times Across New York State

Updated Eclipse Times Across New York State Top officials gave us the updated eclipse times in parts of New York State that will enjoy a total solar eclipse on April 8.

How New York State Is Trying To Keep Everyone Safe During the Solar Eclipse

19 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse

Where are the "coolest places " to enjoy the eclipse? We have those answers below: