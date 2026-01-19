Something Fun Might Soon Be Allowed In New York Restaurants

New York is one step closer to banning one of its most pointless laws. (Pun always intended)

New York could be ending one of its strangest leftover laws, one that still bans dancing in restaurants.

New York Bans Dancing In Some Restaurants

Did you know that you were breaking the law if you danced at some restaurants?

During her State-Of-The-State Address, Hochul’s administration unveiled a plan to repeal that outdated rule. She announced she’ll direct the State Liquor Authority to let restaurants and bars operate under a new hybrid license that allows dining and dancing by default.

The streamlined hybrid license would let establishments serve food and let customers dance without jumping through confusing red tape.

"To improve trust and transparency and cut red tape, Governor Hochul will charge SLA with allowing dancing by default in taverns and bars and creating a new hybrid restaurant-tavern license," Hochul's office states.

Under current rules, even if people start dancing to music, restaurants need a special permit. Lawmakers call the law outdated and overly bureaucratic.

The current law in New York City strictly bans dancing of any kind at places under a standard restaurant license. Bars and taverns can legally allow dancing after filing a lot of additional paperwork.

Hochul says this change will cut red tape and help nightlife, giving New Yorkers more freedom to enjoy music and movement with their meals.

