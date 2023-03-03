New York State ‘Monster’ Dealing Deadly Drugs In Hudson Valley

A New York State "Monster" has confessed to dealing deadly drugs across the Hudson Valley.

The major drug trafficker has admitted he had been dealing drugs in areas of Orange County.

Middletown, New York Man Confesses To Dealing Drugs In Orange County, New York

Shomo was arrested as a result of an over four-month-long investigation designed to disrupt major narcotics trafficking in the City of Port Jervis and surrounding areas.

Shomo was arrested as part of the investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow,” which included the use of court-ordered eavesdropping, as well as the execution of seventeen search warrants.

'Simply Staggering' Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

"Monster" To Be Sentenced In May

The Orange County District Attorney will recommend Shomo be sentenced to 13 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

“This case exemplifies the benefits of coordinated and dedicated enforcement actions by police and prosecutors, even when working across state lines,” Hoovler said. “My Office will continue to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of high-ranking drug dealers who peddle their poison in Orange County. The operation helped to disrupt the flow of narcotics being trafficked in the western part of Orange County by bringing the higher-level dealers, including this defendant, to justice. I applaud the cooperation amongst the varied law enforcement agencies who conducted a careful investigation that led to the conviction of this defendant.”

