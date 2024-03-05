New York State Makes Landmark Abortion Change

Popular businesses across New York State are making a change regarding abortions.

In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling after the rule stood for over 50 years.

New York Gov. Katy Hochul believes the decision "stripped away women's rights" and puts "the lives of women across the country at risk."

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Since the the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Hochul has been fighting back.

"But New York is fighting back – we are standing strong as a safe harbor for abortion care. We've passed nation-leading laws to protect patient privacy, invested $35 million to support providers, expanded access to telehealth for reproductive care, stockpiled necessary medication, and so much more," Hochul stated.

The next step in "fighting back" was just announced.

New York State Pharmacies To Start Selling Abortion Pills

Pro-Life And Pro-Choice Activisits Mark The 33rd Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade Getty Images loading...

The two largest pharmacy chains in the U.S. will begin selling abortion pills.

Walgreens and CVS will start selling Mifepristone at some pharmacies in states where it's legal, like New York. Mifepristone is an abortion medication that has been used by more than five million people since FDA approval.

"It is a critical component of reproductive healthcare," Gov' Hochul's office states.

Both companies received certification from the FDA to dispense the pill.

Walgreens In New York To Start Filling Abortion Prescriptions, CVS Likely Soon

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Walgreens confirmed plans to fill prescriptions in New York State as well as Pennsylvania, California, Illinois and Massachusetts. It's expected to start in the next few weeks.

CVS hopes to start filling prescriptions in Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the next few weeks. The company plans to expand to states like New York in the near future.

The pill costs about $80, but is covered by some insurance companies.

