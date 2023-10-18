New York State Issues New Vaccine Rule For ‘Highly Contagious Virus’
New York State health officials issued a new order for a vaccine that protects against another highly contagious virus, that can be fatal.
On Monday, the New York State Department of Health announced a new rule for the RSV vaccine.
New York State Department of Health Issues Standing Order to Allow Pharmacists to Administer RSV Vaccines to Older Adults
The New York State Department of Health has issued a standing order involving the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine.
"Adding RSV to the list of vaccinations that pharmacists are allowed to administer will expand access to the vaccine, improving outcomes for vaccinated individuals exposed to the virus," New York State Department Of Health said.
New Yorkers Age 60 and Over are Encouraged to Get Vaccinated for RSV
State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald issued a statewide standing order allowing pharmacists across New York State to give the RSV vaccination to adults 60 years and older.
"Older adults are susceptible to complications from RSV and are encouraged to get the vaccine now, as respiratory viruses typically spread in the fall and winter seasons," the New York State Department Of Health stated in a press release.
Older Adults are Susceptible to Complications from RSV Disease
How To Protect Yourself From Respiratory Viruses In New York State
The New York State Department of Health recommends these "commonsense precautions" to protect against respiratory viruses
- Staying up to date on all vaccines, including the RSV vaccine.
- Washing hands often with soap and hot water for least 20 seconds.
- Not coughing or sneezing into hands.
- Staying home when sick or symptomatic.
