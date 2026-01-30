New York State has some strict rules when it comes to cardboard. Expect a large fine if you don't follow these rules.

Thinking about tossing cardboard in your backyard fire pit? Don’t.

Did You Know It's Illegal To Burn Cardboard In New York?

It is illegal to burn cardboard in New York State at any time.

The New York State DEC classifies cardboard as household trash. That means it cannot be burned in burn barrels, wood stoves, fireplaces, or anywhere else.

Modern cardboard contains inks, glues, coatings, and even wax or plastic. All release harmful chemicals when burned.

It's not just bad for your lungs, it’s bad for the air everyone around you breathes.

Cardboard also burns hot and fast, producing embers that can drift and spark fires. In short, burning cardboard is bad for your health, bad for the environment and also a huge fire hazard.

You Can Get Fined If You Burn Cardboard In New York

If you ignore the rules, fines can start at $500 for a first offense, and you could also face civil or criminal penalties.

The safest and legal way to get rid of cardboard? Recycle it.

Few Exceptions

Some towns, like the Village of Canajoharie, allow tiny amounts of cardboard to be used as starter fuel for a legal fire, like a campfire or fire pit.

Certain areas allow small amounts of confidential paper to be burned to prevent identity theft.

