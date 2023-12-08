New York State Gas Station Sells Man 2nd $10 Million Scratch-Off

A New York man just won $10 million from a scratch-off for the second time in his life! Another $10 million winning ticket is still available.

Both scratch-offs were sold at the same store.

The New York State Lottery confirmed a man claimed his $10 million prize.

Brooklyn Lottery Millionaire Wins Another $10,000,000 Scratch-Off Prize

Wayne Murray of Brooklyn just claimed a $10,000,000 top prize on the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game, according to the New York State Lottery.

Murray received a single lump sum payment of $6,122,400, after required withholdings.

The 200X ticket was purchased at H&A Gas & Convenience located at 4102 Ave. H in Brooklyn.

Murray claimed his first $10,000,000 top prize on the Lottery’s Black Titanium ticket in 2022.

Both $10 Million Winning Scratch-Offs Sold At Same Store In Brooklyn

According to US Today, Murray purchased both $10 million scratch-offs at the same store, H&A Gas & Convenience in Brooklyn.

Another $10 million 200X scratch-off ticket is still somewhere in New York, according to lottery officials.

"As of this writing, there was one top prize remaining on the 200X ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov," the New York State Lottery stated in a press release.

